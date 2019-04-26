Orioles' Chris Davis: Sits versus southpaw

Davis is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis finds himself on the bench once again as left-hander Martin Perez is set to take the mound for Minnesota. Trey Mancini will move to first base while Stevie Wilkerson draws the start in right field.

