Orioles' Chris Davis: Sits vs. southpaw

Davis is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Davis will hit the bench for the first half of Wednesday's twin bill with a left-hander in Carlos Rodon starting for the White Sox. Renato Nunez is starting at first base and hitting third in his place.

More News
Our Latest Stories