Orioles' Chris Davis: Sits with illness Monday

Davis is dealing with an illness Monday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

This explains why the slugger isn't in the lineup Monday. Davis is reportedly meeting with team doctors to find what the exact issue is, but he hopes to be available off the bench for the evening's game. If he's forced to miss more than one game due to this issue, Mark Trumbo and Trey Mancini will likely man first base in his stead.