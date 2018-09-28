Orioles' Chris Davis: Sitting again Friday

Davis is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis will be held out of the lineup for the fourth straight game following Thursday's postponement, as Trey Mancini continues to start at first base for the Orioles. Davis has provided little reason to be in the lineup with his .132/.179/.151 slash line over 53 September at-bats, as Baltimore continues to provides opportunities to their more unproven players.