Play

Orioles' Chris Davis: Sitting series opener

Davis is out of the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.

The night off will make it the second straight day without a game played for the slugger after the team had an off day Thursday. The sit looks to be a matchup situation as Angels send left-hander Andrew Heaney to the mound. At first base and batting fifth will be Trey Mancini.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast