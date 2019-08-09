Orioles' Chris Davis: Sitting versus left-hander

Davis is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis made an early exit from Wednesday's contest as he had to be restrained from going after manager Brandon Hyde in the dugout, but he likely would have been on the bench regardless Friday since southpaw Wade Miley is pitching for Houston. According to Dan Connolly of The Athletic, Davis said he's cleared the air with his manager, and it sounds as though he'll retain his usual role versus right-handed pitching. The 33-year-old is currently mired in a 4-for-33 slump over his last 14 games.