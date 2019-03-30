Orioles' Chris Davis: Sitting versus lefty

Davis is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Coming off a disastrous 2018 campaign, Davis slashed just .189/.318/.432 in 15 games this spring and opened the regular season on an inauspicious note Thursday, striking out in all three of his plate appearances. He'll take a seat Saturday with lefty James Paxton on the bump and could regularly find himself out of the lineup versus southpaws in 2019.