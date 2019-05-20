Orioles' Chris Davis: Sitting vs. lefty

Davis is not in the lineup Monday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis will take a seat for Monday's series opener with left-hander J.A. Happ toeing the rubber for the opposition. In his place, Trey Mancini will cover first base while Joey Rickard draws a start in the outfield.

