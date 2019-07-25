Orioles' Chris Davis: Situated on bench vs. lefty

Davis is not in the lineup Thursday against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

As per usual, Davis will retreat to the bench for Thursday's series opener with a left-hander in Jose Suarez tabbed to start for the opposition. In his place, Trey Mancini is starting at first base and hitting second.

