Orioles' Chris Davis: Slugs sixth homer Wednesday
Davis went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.
It's his sixth long ball of the year and second homer in six games since returning to the lineup from a break intended to help him fix his swing, but the fact that Davis is only 4-for-23 over that stretch with 11 strikeouts indicates he's far from out of the woods on his season-long slump. The O's will likely keep giving him chances to rebound, but his .152/.230/.252 slash line should be far away from most active fantasy lineups until he does.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Breaks homer drought in Friday's return•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Expected to rejoin lineup Friday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Could rejoin lineup soon•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Loses hold on starting gig•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Sits for fourth straight game•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Out again Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...