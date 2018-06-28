Orioles' Chris Davis: Slugs sixth homer Wednesday

Davis went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

It's his sixth long ball of the year and second homer in six games since returning to the lineup from a break intended to help him fix his swing, but the fact that Davis is only 4-for-23 over that stretch with 11 strikeouts indicates he's far from out of the woods on his season-long slump. The O's will likely keep giving him chances to rebound, but his .152/.230/.252 slash line should be far away from most active fantasy lineups until he does.

