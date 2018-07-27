Orioles' Chris Davis: Smacks 11th home run

Davis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and double Thursday against the Rays.

Davis took Sergio Romo deep in the eighth inning for his 11th home run of the season. It was his second home run in his last five games, though he has managed only one other hit in that span. He's hitting a disastrous .158 through 311 at-bats this season, which has derailed all of his potential to produce.

