Orioles' Chris Davis: Still not playing

Davis (hip) is out of the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The Orioles have been withholding Davis from action since last Sunday, when he tweaked his left hip while reeling in a throw up the first-base line. Though Davis reported Friday that his condition was improving, the Orioles still elected to send him in for a precautionary MRI. Assuming the MRI revealed no new concerns, Davis could rejoin the lineup at some point during the upcoming week.