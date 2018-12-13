Orioles' Chris Davis: Still viewed as important piece

General manager Mike Elias said he believes Davis is big part of the Orioles moving forward, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Elias added that it's a priority to get the slugging first baseman back on track -- citing analytics as a way to help -- after he hit just .168/.243/.296 with 16 homers in 128 games in 2018. Davis is still owed $110 million over the next four seasons, but it sounds like the Orioles will give the veteran a chance to snap out of his funk rather than treat him as a sunk cost.

