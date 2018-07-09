Orioles' Chris Davis: Swats ninth home run

Davis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Twins.

Davis recorded his ninth home run of the season in the ninth inning off Matt Magill. He has shown some signs of life since regaining his role as an everyday player by hitting five home runs, -- though he has gone just for 11-for-61 -- since June 22.

