Orioles' Chris Davis: Takes seat Sunday

Davis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Davis went 0-for-8 while playing both halves of the Orioles' doubleheader Saturday, so he'll receive a breather for the series finale. Trey Mancini will pick up the start at first base and hit leadoff Sunday.

