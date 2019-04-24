Orioles' Chris Davis: Takes seat Wednesday

Davis is not in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis is just 5-for-31 (.161) in his career against Ervin Santana, the opposing starter, so he'll head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale. Renato Nunez is covering first base in this one, with Trey Mancini at DH and Stevie Wilkerson in right field.