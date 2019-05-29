Orioles' Chris Davis: Team expects longer absence

Manager Brandon Hyde was less confident in Davis' (hip) ability to return from the injured list when first eligible Tuesday despite Davis' belief that he would do so, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Players tend to be overly optimistic about their own injuries, so the disconnect is not terribly surprising. Another relevant factor could be that the Orioles have little desire to give a roster spot to a 33-year-old who owns a .171/.257/.318 slash line and would probably prefer to give at-bats to younger, more promising hitters.