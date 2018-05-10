Orioles' Chris Davis: Three-run homer in win
Davis went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Royals.
It continues to be mostly boom-or-bust at this point for Davis, who's now gone deep in back-to-back games, but has struck out at least once in 12 of the last 14 games and has a 32.1 strikeout percentage for the season. With his average at a lowly .176, he'll have to raise his slugging percentage well above it's current .294 to make him a trustworthy fantasy option once again.
