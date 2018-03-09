Orioles' Chris Davis: To resume baseball activities soon

Davis (forearm) will resume baseball activities early next week, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis has been battling forearm soreness since late February. He underwent an MRI which revealed no structural damage, though it's now been a week since he last appeared in a Grapefruit League game and it will be a few more days until he resumes baseball activities. This could just be the Orioles being overly cautious with their veteran slugger, though it's worth monitoring to make sure he will in fact by ready by Opening Day as initially expected.