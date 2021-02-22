Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Davis (kneecap) was a full participant in Monday's workout, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Davis doesn't look like he'll face any restrictions this spring after he finished the 2020 season on the injured list due to left patellar tendinitis. Though he has two years remaining on the seven-year, $161 million deal he signed in January 2016, Davis won't be assured a regular role in 2021 coming off yet another disastrous season at the dish. Since inking the massive contract, Davis has delivered a .196/.291/.379 slash line (79 wRC+) in 2,118 plate appearances.