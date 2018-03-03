Orioles' Chris Davis: Undergoing MRI on elbow
Davis is having an MRI on his right elbow Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Davis' arm soreness was initially reported on Wednesday and wasn't considered serious. He's now having his elbow examined to check his flexor mass, which could turn up an issue more serious than mere soreness. More details should be clear after the MRI results are known.
