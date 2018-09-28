Orioles' Chris Davis: Unlikely to play final series

Davis isn't expected to see the field again this season, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Davis has been on the bench each of the last four games as Trey Mancini has taken over the starting role at first base. If the 32-year-old doesn't see another at-bat, he will finish the season 0-for-21 with 12 strikeouts over his last five games. The veteran first baseman ends up with a .168/.243/.296 slash line with 16 home runs and 192 strikeouts in 470 at-bats, by far the worst season of his career.