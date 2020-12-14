Davis (kneecap) isn't guaranteed a role next season and will have to earn his at-bats, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Davis' performance hit yet another low in 2020, as he hit a miserable .115/.164/.173. That came in a small sample of just 55 plate appearances, however, as he battled knee issues for most of the campaign. The Orioles seem to be treating Davis' big contract (which still has two years left to run) as fully a sunk cost at this point and will prefer to give the majority of the playing time at first base and designated hitter to younger options. Davis already had hardly any value even in deep fantasy formats when he had a guaranteed role, so he can be almost completely written off as he falls down the depth chart.