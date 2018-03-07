Orioles' Chris Davis: Will remain sidelined through Friday
Davis (forearm) will not appear in Baltimore's Grapefruit League game Thursday or Friday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Davis continues to work his way back from a sore right forearm that first cropped up last Tuesday. Earlier this week, Davis said that the forearm felt "much better" and that he expected to resume throwing soon, but the Orioles are remaining cautious with their first baseman with Opening Day still over 20 days away.
