Orioles' Chris Davis: Won't play Sunday

Davis won't be in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis will be held out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale with lefty J.A. Happ taking the mound for New York. Davis has gone 4-for-25 (.160) in his career against Happ, which is likely why he'll get the day off. Davis has also been nursing a minor neck issue.