Orioles' Chris Davis: Won't require rehab assignment

Davis (hip) expects to return from the injured list after a minimum-length stay and will not need a rehab assignment, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis has been out with hip inflammation but expects to return when first eligible Tuesday. It's unclear what his role will be once he returns, as DJ Stewart is now occupying Trey Mancini's former spot in right field, pushing Mancini to first base.

