Davis (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Davis will be on the bench for the fifth straight game, with the first three absences from the lineup being the result of a sinus infection. He was scheduled to start in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rays, but he was ultimately scratched while tending to a sore knee. Given that Davis was still available off the bench for that contest, the Orioles don't appear to view the knee issue as a major concern heading into the upcoming week. Renato Nunez will pick up a start at first base in Davis' stead.