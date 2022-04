Ellis had his contract selected by the Orioles and will start Tuesday's game against the Athletics.

The 29-year-old appeared in seven games between the Rays and Orioles last year and posted a 2.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB across 29.1 innings. Baltimore's rotation is a mess to begin the season with John Means (elbow) already on the 60-day injured list and with Dean Kremer (oblique) also out, so Ellis could earn a longer look as a starter with a decent performance in Oakland.