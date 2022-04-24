Ellis was removed from Sunday's game against the Angels in the top of the first inning due to right shoulder discomfort, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Ellis started Sunday's matchup and gave up five runs on a hit and three walks while failing to record an out. He had tossed 4.1 scoreless innings in his season debut, so it's possible his injury contributed to his struggles Sunday. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to pitch when he lines up at home against the Red Sox on Saturday.