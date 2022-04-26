The Orioles placed Ellis on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to April 25.

Ellis pitched through the injury in his second start of the season in the Orioles' loss to the Angels on Sunday, when he was tagged for five earned runs on one hit and three walks while failing to record an out before he was mercifully pulled. Though the fact that the Orioles diagnosed him with shoulder inflammation rather than a strain bodes well for his chances of avoiding an extended absence, Ellis might not have a rotation spot waiting for him once he's healthy again.