Ellis registered a no-decision during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Oakland, allowing four hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Ellis was called up to make his first appearance of the season and responded with a quality performance. He allowed multiple baserunners in the second, fourth and fifth innings but was able to keep Oakland off the scoreboard and Baltimore in the game. Ellis has pitched well when given the opportunity with a career 1.82 ERA through 34.2 innings and may have earned another pass through the rotation with the solid outing.