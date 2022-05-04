Manager Brandon Hyde said the arthroscopic shoulder surgery Ellis underwent in Arlington, Texas earlier Wednesday will end the right-hander's season, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Even though Ellis' surgery is being described as a cleanup procedure, the fact that he had to clean up both his rotator cuff and his labrum will extend his recovery timeline into the offseason. The 29-year-old will reside on the 10-day injured list for now, but he'll be a candidate to move to the 60-day IL whenever the Orioles need to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. Ellis will likely be a non-tender candidate heading into the offseason.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Ellis: Receives shoulder scope•
-
Orioles' Chris Ellis: Getting shoulder looked at•
-
Orioles' Chris Ellis: Hits IL with shoulder issue•
-
Orioles' Chris Ellis: Exits with right shoulder issue•
-
Orioles' Chris Ellis: Posts 4.1 scoreless innings•
-
Orioles' Chris Ellis: Contract selected, starting Tuesday•