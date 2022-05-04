Manager Brandon Hyde said the arthroscopic shoulder surgery Ellis underwent in Arlington, Texas earlier Wednesday will end the right-hander's season, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Even though Ellis' surgery is being described as a cleanup procedure, the fact that he had to clean up both his rotator cuff and his labrum will extend his recovery timeline into the offseason. The 29-year-old will reside on the 10-day injured list for now, but he'll be a candidate to move to the 60-day IL whenever the Orioles need to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. Ellis will likely be a non-tender candidate heading into the offseason.