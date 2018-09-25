Orioles' Chris Lee: Back with Baltimore on minors deal
Lee signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Lee will stick in Baltimore's system after being cast off the team's 40-man roster earlier in the season. The 26-year-old lefty owns a 5.58 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 91:64 K:BB through 127.1 with Triple-A Norfolk over the past two seasons. He figures to report back to Triple-A to begin the 2019 campaign.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...