Lee signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Lee will stick in Baltimore's system after being cast off the team's 40-man roster earlier in the season. The 26-year-old lefty owns a 5.58 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 91:64 K:BB through 127.1 with Triple-A Norfolk over the past two seasons. He figures to report back to Triple-A to begin the 2019 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories