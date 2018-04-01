Orioles' Chris Lee: Close to resuming mound work
Lee (oblique) is expected to resume pitching off a mound in the coming days, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The left-handed has been idle for a little over a month with a right oblique strain, which ended his bid for making the Opening Day roster. The Orioles optioned Lee to Triple-A Norfolk in March, so he's expected to hit the club's 7-day disabled list when its season begins April 6.
