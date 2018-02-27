Lee was removed from Tuesday's spring game due to an injured right oblique, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The injury cropped up after Lee faced just one batter in Tuesday's bout. Although the nature of the injury is now apparent, the severity of the issue is still unknown. More information should come forth as he's examined further. Obliques can be notorious for keeping players out for a relatively long time, so this is worth keeping an eye on during spring training.