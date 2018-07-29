Orioles' Chris Lee: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Orioles outrighted Lee (undisclosed) to Double-A Bowie on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Lee had occupied a spot on Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day disabled list since late May due to the unspecified injury before beginning a rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League just over a week ago. Even though Lee is seemingly back to full health, the Orioles no longer deemed him worthy of a 40-man roster spot, nor was he viewed as a candidate for the Triple-A rotation.
