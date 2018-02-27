Lee exited Tuesday's game against the Rays with an apparent injury, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

The pitching prospect was able to retire the first batter he faced, but he was subsequently examined by a trainer and came out of the game. It's unclear what the issue is or how severe it is, but Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports that Lee seemed to be holding his right side as he walked off. More information should come forth once he's able to be fully examined by the team medical staff. Paul Fry replaced him on the mound.