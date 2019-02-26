Orioles' Chris Lee: Held back by illness
Lee has yet to pitch this spring due to illness, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Lee is expected to return to the mound soon, which would give him still enough time to build up to game shape by Opening Day. The 26-year-old is unlikely to spend that day on the big-league roster, as he's yet to conquer the Triple-A level, posting a 5.58 ERA over parts of two seasons for Norfolk.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Lee: Back with Baltimore on minors deal•
-
Orioles' Chris Lee: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Orioles' Chris Lee: Will return from disabled list Friday•
-
Orioles' Chris Lee: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Chris Lee: Will throw bullpen Saturday•
-
Orioles' Chris Lee: Close to resuming mound work•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts