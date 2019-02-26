Lee has yet to pitch this spring due to illness, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Lee is expected to return to the mound soon, which would give him still enough time to build up to game shape by Opening Day. The 26-year-old is unlikely to spend that day on the big-league roster, as he's yet to conquer the Triple-A level, posting a 5.58 ERA over parts of two seasons for Norfolk.