Orioles' Chris Lee: MRI scheduled for Wednesday
Lee (olique) is scheduled to have an MRI on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Lee faced just one batter during Tuesday's game against the Rays before exiting with an oblique injury. At this point, the team has yet to provide additional information regarding the severity of the ailment, but more should be known following Wednesday's examination. Prior to Tuesday's outing, Lee had appeared in one game (2.0 innings) this spring, during which he gave up one run on three hits and a walk.
More News
