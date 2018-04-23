Orioles' Chris Lee: Nearing rehab assignment
Lee (oblique) threw 3.2 innings at extended spring training Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The pitching prospect seems to be progressing well in his rehab program. The expectation is that Lee will throw five innings Saturday before embarking on a rehab assignment with a minor-league affiliate, so it seems like he's still a couple weeks away from a full return to action.
