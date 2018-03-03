Orioles' Chris Lee: Optioned to Triple-A
Lee (oblique) has been sent to Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Lee is out for the remainder of spring training after suffering an oblique injury in Tuesday's game against the Rays. Lee posted a 5.11 ERA in 116.1 innings for Norfolk last season, striking out 15.2 percent of batters while walking 9.9 percent.
