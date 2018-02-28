Orioles' Chris Lee: Out four weeks
Lee will be sidelined for four weeks while recovery from an oblique injury, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Lee will miss the rest of spring training after facing just one batter during his outing against the Rays on Tuesday. That was just his second appearance in the Grapefruit League and he seemed to be holding his right side while exiting the contest with a trainer. Lee will be back at the Triple-A level in Norfolk once the regular season rolls around, where he posted a 5.11 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over 27 appearances last year. Expect an update on his status within the next couple weeks, as he could wind up missing the start of season due to this injury.
