Lee (illness) allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one across one inning Tuesday against the Rays.

Tuesday's appearance marked Lee's first of spring, as an illness kept the southpaw out of early action. The 26-year-old is expected to open the season back at Triple-A Norfolk, where he owns a combined 5.58 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 91:64 K:BB across 127.1 innings (23 starts, nine relief appearances) over the last two seasons.