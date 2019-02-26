Orioles' Chris Lee: Returns to action
Lee (illness) allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one across one inning Tuesday against the Rays.
Tuesday's appearance marked Lee's first of spring, as an illness kept the southpaw out of early action. The 26-year-old is expected to open the season back at Triple-A Norfolk, where he owns a combined 5.58 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 91:64 K:BB across 127.1 innings (23 starts, nine relief appearances) over the last two seasons.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Lee: Held back by illness•
-
Orioles' Chris Lee: Back with Baltimore on minors deal•
-
Orioles' Chris Lee: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Orioles' Chris Lee: Will return from disabled list Friday•
-
Orioles' Chris Lee: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Chris Lee: Will throw bullpen Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team points mock draft
Pitchers are extremely important in points leagues. Heath Cummings looks at what happens if...
-
Five closer battles to watch
Figuring out who will run away with a closer's job before the manager announces his decision...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst