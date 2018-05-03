Orioles' Chris Lee: Will return from disabled list Friday
Lee (oblique) will take the mound for Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, David Hall of The Virginian-Pilot reports.
Lee has been sidelined with a right oblique injury since late February but appears to be ready to return to the Tide at the Triple-A level after participating in a couple extended spring training games the past two weeks. During 27 games with Norfolk last year, Lee accumulated a 5.11 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over 116.1 innings.
