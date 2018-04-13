Lee (oblique) will toss a bullpen session Saturday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Lee went down with an oblique injury in late February but was able to resume throwing earlier this mound and will finally get back on the mound this weekend. During 27 appearances with Triple-A Norfolk last season, Lee logged a 5.11 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over 116.1 innings. Expect a better sense of his timetable following Saturday's session.