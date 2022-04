Owings will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Angels.

Owings will pick up his fifth start of the season Sunday, filling in at the keystone for the lefty-hitting Rougned Odor, who sits with a southpaw (Jose Suarez) on the mound for the Angels. The utility man is 1-for-10 with eight strikeouts through his first six games with the Orioles.