Orioles' Chris Tillman: Allows four through four in spot start

Tillman allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two batters through four innings during Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. He didn't factor into the decision.

It's been a lost season for Tillman, as he posted an 8.08 ERA and 1.96 WHIP over his 18 previous starts. As a result, he's been relegated to the bullpen multiple times since mid-August, and the veteran righty might not receive another start this season. Regardless, he's best viewed as a desperation fantasy option in all settings at this stage of the game.