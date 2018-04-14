Orioles' Chris Tillman: Allows six runs in two innings

Tillman made it only two innings deep in Friday's loss to the Red Sox, giving up six runs on seven hits with two walks and no strikeouts.

Tillman gave up four runs in the first, including a three-run shot off the bat of Eduardo Nunez. He was then hit hard in the second to the tune of a couple doubles and didn't come back out for the third. He was already at 57 pitches by the end of two innings. In three starts, Tillman has surrendered 15 runs on 22 hits in 11.1 innings, and has walked 10 batters while striking out just three. Tillman struggled mightily last year, posting a 7.84 ERA and 1.89 WHIP in 19 starts, and so far it appears those struggles continue.