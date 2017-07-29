Orioles' Chris Tillman: Ambushed by Rangers on Friday

Tillman (1-6) got tagged for eight runs on nine hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Rangers. He struck out six.

While the right-hander has seen an uptick in his strikeouts lately, posting an 8.6 K/9 over his last five starts, his performance otherwise remains an unmitigated disaster. Tillman's 6.48 ERA and 1.68 WHIP over that five-game stretch are actually an improvement on his season-long numbers, and he should be nowhere near an active fantasy roster for his next trip to the mound Wednesday at home against the Royals.

