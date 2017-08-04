Orioles' Chris Tillman: Could be headed to bullpen
Tillman could be moved into a bullpen role in light of his recent struggles as a starter, Peter Schmuck of The Baltimore Sun reports."I think we're leaning toward one way more than another, but we're not quite there yet," said manager Buck Showalter during his media availability Friday.
It's important to note that a formal decision has not been made at this time, but all signs are starting to point towards a move to the bullpen for Tillman. According to Showalter, Tillman has repeatedly said that his pitching shoulder is not the issue, so a stint on the DL is not on the table. The Orioles' move to acquire Jeremy Hellickson gave the team six viable starting options, so it'd make sense to bump one of those arms to the 'pen and Tillman would be the logical choice. Tillman has been tagged for 13 earned runs over his last two starts (6.1 IP). Look for a final decision on Tillman's role to be made by the middle of next week when his next scheduled turn in the rotation comes up.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Eaten up by Tigers•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Ambushed by Rangers on Friday•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Fans five in no-decision Saturday•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Tosses quality start in no-decision Monday•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Will start Monday against Rangers•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Reinstated from paternity leave•
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...