Orioles' Chris Tillman: Could be headed to bullpen

Tillman could be moved into a bullpen role in light of his recent struggles as a starter, Peter Schmuck of The Baltimore Sun reports."I think we're leaning toward one way more than another, but we're not quite there yet," said manager Buck Showalter during his media availability Friday.

It's important to note that a formal decision has not been made at this time, but all signs are starting to point towards a move to the bullpen for Tillman. According to Showalter, Tillman has repeatedly said that his pitching shoulder is not the issue, so a stint on the DL is not on the table. The Orioles' move to acquire Jeremy Hellickson gave the team six viable starting options, so it'd make sense to bump one of those arms to the 'pen and Tillman would be the logical choice. Tillman has been tagged for 13 earned runs over his last two starts (6.1 IP). Look for a final decision on Tillman's role to be made by the middle of next week when his next scheduled turn in the rotation comes up.